Asus Zenfone 11 surfaces with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a centered selfie camera cutout

Asus was briefly rumored to be throwing in the towel on its Android smartphone, but if the company’s rebuttal wasn’t enough, a new Google Play listing has appeared to reveal the first details of the Asus Zenfone 11.

In the Google Play Console – the backend used for developers to control the distribution of their apps – a library of Android devices is listed out and occasionally reveals new hardware a bit early. This week, the Asus Zenfone 11 has been added to that library, revealing a few key details.

The first thing we get is a partial spec sheet. The Zenfone 11 is listed with a 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The GPU listed with the chipset is notably incorrect, but that can likely be chalked up to an error in the early listing.

Unsurprisingly, the listing also mentions Android 14, which means that’s the Android version that would be available out of the box. The Zenfone 10 picked up its Android 14 update a few weeks ago.

The biggest new detail here, though, is from what seems to be an image of the Asus Zenfone 11 attached to the listing.

While these images aren’t always accurate – the Pixel Watch 2 listing reused a picture from the original Pixel Watch, for example – this image appears to be new, or at least not reused from any other listings. It shows what is likely the Zenfone 11 from the front, with a centered hole punch for the selfie camera on the display. This is a shift from the past few Zenfone’s, which have still had corner-mounted selfie camera cutouts.

The only cause for concern we noticed in the image is the date, which says “Monday, February 25.” If this is a little easter egg around the release date (which is often the case), it’s wrong, as February 25 lands on a Sunday this year. February would also be a very early release date, as Asus launched the Zenfone 10 in June 2023.

So, while this should definitely be taken with a grain of salt, it’s a welcome tweak to Asus’ design. But it would also be in line with the company’s ROG Phone 8, which debuted earlier this month with a centered selfie cutout.

