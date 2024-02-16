Google increasing the price of Nest Aware internationally

The Nest Aware price increase that Google announced last year for the US is now rolling out abroad, including in Canada and Japan.

Nest Aware customers — 1, 2, 3 — received an email on Thursday. Nest Aware Plus goes from CA$16 to CA$20 per month. It now costs CA$200 annually, while the base plan is CA$10/month or $100/annually.

The entry tier gets you 30 days of event video history and intelligent alerts, including Familiar faces, Smoke alarm, Carbon monoxide alarm, and Glass breaking. Paying for Plus increases that to 60 days and adds up to 10 days of 24/7 video history.

Meanwhile, first-generation Nest Aware goes from CA$50 to CA$100 per year, CA$80 to CA$160, or CA$110 to CA$220. Pricing depends on 5, 10, or 30-days of 24/7 video history and the number of cameras. Google switched to the second-generation’s flat pricing structure change in May of 2020.

In Japan, anual Nest Aware goes from ¥6,300 to ¥8,000, while Aware Plus is ¥15,000 annually.

This price increase will go into effect on your next Nest Aware bill that occurs on or after March 25, 2024.

In the US, Nest Aware went from $6 per month and $60/year to $8/month and $80 annually. Nest Aware Plus costs $15 per month or $150 annually, compared to $12/month and $120/year.

Nest Aware is available in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States (except Puerto Rico).

