Google One is still planning to add Nest Aware

Back in October, we saw the Home app tease an “All-in-one subscription from Google” that included Nest Aware and Google One. New strings today provide more details about this upcoming addition.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google Home 3.13 reveals how “Nest Aware is included in your Google One subscription.” We weren’t sure last year if Google was introducing new subscription branding, but the strings today make it clear that it will be part of Google One. It follows the launch of Google One AI Premium for access to Gemini Advanced and in Workspace (coming soon).

“Video history and intelligent alerts” are touted as the primary benefits. One possible read of the following string is that Google One subscribers will be getting the base Nest Aware plan, which costs $8 per month or $80 annually. That tier gives you 30 days of event-based video history.

<string name=”subscription_applied_subtitle”>%1$s is now using the Nest Aware subscription included in your Google One Plan. You can add more video history through Google One.</string>

Nest Aware Plus with 60 days of event history and up to 10 days of 24/7 video history might be an “addon.” The standalone cost today is $15/month ($150/year).

<string name=”subscription_applied_addon_subtitle”>%1$s is now using the Nest Aware Plus subscription added to your Google One plan.</string>

Meanwhile, the set-up process might involve contacting support to cancel your existing subscription.

<string name=”contact_support_description”>” Your old subscription was successfully replaced but it may still be active.



Contact support to check if your cancellation and refund is successful. You may continue paying for your old subscription if it was not canceled. “</string>

“</string> <string name=”nest_aware_setup_hanging_sub_description”>” Apply your Nest Aware subscription to a home. You’re paying for a subscription that isn’t being used. Apply it to a home to start using it. “</string>

“</string> <string name=”choose_g1_home_subtitle”>Your unused Nest Aware subscription from Google One will be applied to this home</string>

It remains to be seen which Google One plan will get this perk. AI Premium, which costs $19.99, and above makes the most sense. The $9.99 Premium plan with 2 TB might be priced too low for the addition of Nest Aware, unless a price increase is coming. Nest Aware would make the AI Premium a better value.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.