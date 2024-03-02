How Health Connect stats will appear in the Fitbit app

On Monday, Google announced that Health Connect stats can now appear in the Fitbit app, and here’s a bit more about how that integration will work.

Once rolled out, going to the device icon in the top-left corner of the Fitbit Today tab on Android will reveal a new “Set up Health Connect” option alongside the existing phone tracker option. This will import “30 days of historical third-party data from Health Connect” into the Fitbit app for display.

Afterwards, one of the settings lets you “choose whether you want data from Health Connect or Fitbit data to display on the Today tab.” You can have Health Connect data for Steps, Calories, Distance traveled, Floors climbed, and Exercise replace stats from your Fitbit device in the Today tab with an icon indicator noting when this is the case.

For example, if you tracked 5,000 steps with a third-party device connected to Health Connect, then swapped to your Fitbit device and walked an additional 2,000 steps, your Fitbit device would show 2,000 steps, the Health Connect tile in the You tab would show 7,000 steps, and the Today tab either show 2,000 steps or 7,000 steps depending on the option you chose

Your Fitbit tracker, smartwatch, or Pixel Watch will only ever show Fitbit data and never third-party metrics. Meanwhile, the Today and You tabs can show the “sum of your Fitbit data and data from other devices and apps you have connected to Health Connect.”

Additionally:

“…you won’t receive Fitbit badges from Health Connect data pulled from other devices or apps.”

“…data from Health Connect is not reflected in your weekly progress report” [Note: Fitbit has yet to visually update the weekly email to its latest design language and iconography.]

This integration started rolling out this week.

