Google Search mobile website adds notifications feed

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 12 2024 - 4:05 am PT
Google Search can generate a slew of alerts related to your interests, and the website on Android, as well as iOS, is now adding a notifications feed. 

Google notifications include weather, sports scores, stock prices, word of the day, flight/travel updates, what to watch recommendations, and more. 

Google.com is showing a bell next to your profile image in the top-right corner. It appears on the google.com mobile homepage and the Search results page.

When there are active alerts, the bell icon will be labeled with a red notification count. This is a simple reverse-chronological feed at google.com/search/notifications. It cannot be accessed on desktop web.

You’ll get a category icon at the left, the text of the notification, what day it was sent, and any related imagery at the other end. Tapping loads the related Google Search result. 

This has been available in the iOS Google app for quite some time now and it’s now part of the bottom bar as a dedicated feed. Meanwhile, we briefly spotted it in testing on the Google app for Android in late October

