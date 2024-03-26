Here’s what Android version our readers currently have installed

The Android 15 Developer Preview 2 may have just dropped, but we’re wondering what Android version you currently run on your device – the results are fairly interesting.

Our favorite operating system’s most recent public distribution figures place Android 11 as the most used version globally. Naturally, we cater to Android enthusiasts, in particular, those of you who will use a Google Pixel daily. With that in mind, almost 10,000 of you who responded to our original survey are currently using the most up-to-date stable Android build.

Almost 70% of you said you have Android 14 installed on your main smartphone. Given that over 80% of our audience said they are using a Pixel 6 or newer, as reader Niyasseen states that doesn’t come as too much of a shock.

To be honest, adding Android versions older than Android 9 Pie was merely an olive branch to – you – our enthusiast audience. While people are undoubtedly out there using old devices with practically ancient Android versions installed, it’s not all that likely many are here reading this site.

That said, 2% of you claimed to be using Android Oreo or older. 0.50% said they were using Android KitKat 4.4, 0.26% Android Lollipop 5.0, 0.29% Android Marshmallow 6.0, and 0.30% Android Nougat 7.0. In reality, the real-world figures are likely much higher, so no harm has been done. While I don;t necessarily agree, reader Chikeluba believes KitKat is the best “Android version ever.”

Getting out of the weeds, Android 9 Pie accounts for 1.4% of you according to our poll. Android 10 2.8%, and Android 11 just 3.4%. The latter build was released in 2020, so we expected a few more people to still use this version.

Android 12 offered that huge Material You overhaul on Pixel phones. It was the last stable build available for the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL. Under 2% of the people responding to are previous poll told us that they are still using these devices. Sure, there are lots of other devices stuck on the older operating system too.

Around 13% of you said you’re using Android 13. That’s another low figure given that some Android devices from OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola, and more are still waiting for Android 14’s arrival.

The latest Android 15 Developer Preview is underrepresented at the moment. Just 1.5% of you said you use the developer-focused operating system on your main smartphone. We expect this to skyrocket once the Public Beta arrives in April.

What do you think of these results? Is your Android version represented? Let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Android: