Which Pixel 9 do you actually want? [Poll]

The Google Pixel 9 series looks to be a pretty big shakeup from the pattern established since the big Tensor reboot, with three models to pick from. So, the question obviously begs to be asked – which one do you actually want?

Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, the Pixel 9 series seems to be gearing up for three distinct models. A “Pixel 9” with two cameras, a smaller display, and the same basic design language as the other two. A “Pixel 9 Pro” with the same smaller size, but three cameras. And, finally, a “Pixel 9 Pro XL” with three cameras and the biggest display.

It’s a pretty big departure from past generations, where Google has been offering a “Pro” Pixel with a big display, additional camera hardware, and other features alongside a standard Pixel with a smaller display and fewer features, but for a lower price.

There are a lot of details we don’t yet know, though. Will the “standard” model support the same software and AI features? Will the smaller Pro support all of the same features as the “XL” model?

To me, the strategy seems to be similar to that of the iPhone. “Pro” gets the most features and hardware for a higher cost, while the standard model brings the core features for a lower cost. And, in theory, that could work out well, especially if Google’s gets the pricing right. But we just don’t have enough information yet to say anything for certain.

Based on what we do know, though, what Pixel 9 do you think you’d buy?

