Google Photos now lets you make Father’s Day movies, here’s how

Google Photos has long been able to automagically create videos from the photos and videos you upload to the service, but for Mother’s Day earlier this year Google added a feature that makes movies specifically for that occasion. Now, Google is appropriately extending that feature to Father’s Day, which is coming up on June 18th…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

If this sounds like something you want to do, the first thing you need to do is head over to photos.google.com/fathersday. From there, you want to make sure you’re signed into the account that has the bulk of the photos or videos you want Google to pull from. Google will then prompt you to pick a dad and the kids you want to appear in the video with him. For the kids side of things, you can pick as many people as you want.

From there, just click the “Go to Assistant” button, and wait a bit. As soon as your Father’s Day video is finished, it should appear in your Assistant feed. The only step left once the video is complete is to give it a quick watch, and share it or save it. Click the share button will let you share to other people on Google Photos and external social networks like Facebook and Twitter. And click save will save to your Photos library.

More Google Photos coverage: