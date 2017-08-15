Google Allo for web rolling out, and you can try it now w/ Allo 16 for Android [Gallery]

After a long wait (Google said it would be coming in ‘a few more weeks’ back in July), Google Allo’s web client is now rolling out — although it’s currently restricted to those running the latest version of the app on Android. We revealed in our teardown of the last version of the app that the launch of Allo for web was imminent, and site is now live…

As you can see from the below screenshots, many users can now select Allo for web within the hamburger menu on Allo 16. Inside, a dialog instructs users to visit allo.google.com/web on a computer, which will present a QR code for pairing within the app.

There’s also a “learn more” shortcut linked to a support page which is now live and provides further details on how to access the web app. For now, Allo for web only works on Chrome, and is only available for the moment in the Allo app on Android. Google says that iOS pairing is coming soon.

To use Allo for web, Google recommends you install Allo 16 which is rolling out as of yesterday via the Play Store (although we’ve been told that it’s working just fine in version 15 as well). If you want to update to the latest version manually, you can do so via APKMirror.

And here are some screenshots of the actual web client:

Allo for web is here! Try it on Chrome today. Get the latest Allo build on Android before giving it a spin https://t.co/OPn6Q5hdkg pic.twitter.com/awxr9wFvoD — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) August 15, 2017

