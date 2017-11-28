OnePlus 5T: How to set up the fingerprint reader and face unlock

With the release of the 5T, OnePlus decided to change the phone’s design up a bit and introduced an 18:9 aspect ratio display. With this change, the company moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the handset. Additionally, OnePlus introduced its own Face unlock technology to help users get into their phones as quickly as possible. Here’s how to set up the fingerprint sensor and Face unlock on your OnePlus 5T…

UAG Cases

How to set up the fingerprint reader |

Go to the Settings menu Tap on the Security & lock screen option Under the fingerprint section, select Add fingerprint Enter your password/PIN/pattern Follow the on-screen instructions which will walk you through placing your finger(s) on the sensor When complete, the phone will ask if you would like to set up any additional fingerprints or select Done

How to set up Face unlock |

Go to the Settings menu Tap on the Security & lock screen option Select Face unlock Enter your password/PIN/pattern Tap on the option to train the phone to recognize your face Align your face with the silhouette shown on-screen and follow any on-screen instructions After everything is set up, you can enable/disable Face unlock and choose to have the phone unlock when the screen is on and it recognizes your face

Note: Before you can set up either form of biometric security, you will need to enable a screen lock. This means settings up a secure lockscreen using either a password, PIN, or pattern. This can be found in the Settings menu > Security & lock screen > Screen lock.

Learn more about the OnePlus 5T |

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: