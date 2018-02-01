How to download applications on Android from the Google Play Store

If you’re new to the Android platform, one of the first things you need to know how to do is download and update applications. Here’s a quick Android Basics to get you started…

How to download apps on Android from the Google Play Store

Know what you want to download Download and install apps View installed apps and check for updates

1. Know what you want to download

Before you start downloading apps, it’s best to know what you’re looking for. Whether you know that you’re looking for the Facebook app or just want to find a fun camera app, this little bit of knowledge beforehand will come in handy when searching for things to download.

2. Download and install apps

Now that you’re ready to download an app onto your Android handset, locate the Google Play Store. If you need help, its icon is a triangle primarily pointing towards the right and is multicolored. It can be found by opening the app drawer below your homescreen.

Once opened, it’s time to search for an app. At the very top of the interface, you’ll find a wide search box. Tap in the white area and your keyboard should load. Just type in ‘Facebook’ or the name of a different application you might be looking for.

On the results page, you should see the application you were looking for. From there, you can either jump straight into downloading the app by selecting the Install button or tap on the listing’s name to learn more about it. From the actual listing, you can also install the app. When it’s done installing, you can tap on Open to launch the app.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

3. View installed apps and check for updates

Now that you’ve got a couple of applications installed on your Android device, you might want to check for updates periodically. To do this, head back into the Play Store app. From the homescreen, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top left corner of the interface. You can also open this menu by swiping inward from the left side of your phone’s screen.

At the top of the menu, select My apps & games. Now, you should see a list of your installed apps that have updates available and apps that have been recently updated. If any are available and you’re connected to Wi-Fi so you don’t drain your data plan, it’s recommended that you select the Update All button.

And if you want to see a running list of every app you’ve installed on your device, just tap the Installed tab in the top menu bar. If you like, you can sort this list of apps alphabetically, by last updated, last used, and even size.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

