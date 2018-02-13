‘Reply’ adds smart response functionality to messaging apps, created by Google’s Area 120

Some of Google’s apps like Hangouts let you quickly send a response right from its notification. A new app created by Google’s Area 120 incubator called ‘Reply,’ is currently in beta and gives you smart reply options for most messaging services…

UAG Cases

The photo above shows Reply in action when used with Hangouts and Messages. As you can see, the app is capable of analyzing the incoming message and providing you with some possible short responses.

What makes Reply better than just a standard quick response generator is its smart functionality. Say your phone is on Do Not Disturb mode or otherwise silent and someone sends you an urgent message. Reply will be able to interpret that as a reason to push that notification through to the user.

Below is a list of other features baked into Reply in its beta form:

Do Not Disturb. When driving, Reply can silence your phone and tell people that you can’t chat right now

When driving, Reply can silence your phone and tell people that you can’t chat right now Don’t miss the important stuff. When you get an urgent message like “We’re waiting for you!” Reply can make sure to get your attention even when your phone is silent.

When you get an urgent message like “We’re waiting for you!” Reply can make sure to get your attention even when your phone is silent. Vacation responder. Reply can check your calendar and tell people if you’re not working.

Reply can check your calendar and tell people if you’re not working. Your Favorite Chat Apps: Reply works with Hangouts, Allo, Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Android Messages, Skype, Twitter DMs, and Slack.

A Google spokesperson gave TechCrunch the following statement:

One of the many projects that we’re working on within Area 120 is Reply, which suggests smart replies right in notifications from various chat apps. Like all other projects within Area 120, it’s a very early experiment so there aren’t many details to share right now.

If you’re interested in testing out Reply and other applications from Area 120 in the future, your best bet is to sign up to join the incubator’s Early Access Program. If you’re already signed up, you should have already received an email this morning allowing you to sign up for Reply’s beta.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: