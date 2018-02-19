How to restore the old Snapchat design on Android

If you’re a Snapchat user, you have probably already heard the public outcry over the latest redesign. While Snap Inc. won’t rollback the old design, there is a way for you to get it back if you’re on Android. Here’s how…

Steps to restoring the old Snapchat design on Android

Delete Snapchat Turn off auto-updating Download & install an old version of Snapchat

1. Delete Snapchat

The first thing you’re going to need to do is to delete the Snapchat app you currently have installed on your phone. Just find the icon in your app drawer, press and hold down on Snapchat, and move it to the Uninstall that’ll appear on the top right corner of your display.

Make sure you know your Snapchat account information, as deleting the app will remove the credentials as well.

2. Turn off auto-updating

Make sure your Android phone doesn’t automatically update back to the latest version, therefore bringing back the redesign.

First, head to the Google Play Store, tap on the overflow menu icon, and find Settings. At the top of the list, select Auto-update apps and a pop-up will appear. Here, choose the Do not auto-update apps option.

Going forward, you’re going to need to manually go to the ‘My apps & games’ section of the Play Store to update your installed apps. Also, remember to not hit the Update All button.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

3. Download & install an old version of Snapchat

Now that all of the prep work is done, it’s time to download the old version of Snapchat. Before doing so, just remember that installing an old version of the app means you won’t get new features, bugs fixed in later versions will revert, and the app won’t get the latest security fixes.

If you’re okay with all of that, head to APKMirror and download version 10.22.7.0 (arm). Once downloaded, tap on the APK and agree to sideload it onto your phone. If you need help with this, check out this Android Basics tutorial on sideloading APKs.

Once it’s installed, launch Snapchat and sign into your account. If everything worked, you should be back to the old interface structure without the poorly implemented redesign.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

