Alphabet Scoop 001: Fun House impressions, Android P nav rumors, Wear OS & a new watch?

This week, we talk all about our Google Fun House impressions, rumors we’ve heard from a source about navigation in Android P, the rebrand of Android Wear as Wear OS and what it might mean, Stephen’s early experiences with a slew of Nest products, a handful of app updates, and much more.
- Take a tour of the Google Assistant Fun House at SXSW without going to Austin [Gallery]
- Google Assistant Routines begin initial rollout, replaces ‘My Day’
- After a long wait, Nest Hello doorbell and Nest x Yale lock are now available
- Nest announces a $39 Temperature Sensor to pair with your Nest Thermostat [Updated]
- Google officially rebrands Android Wear smartwatches to ‘Wear OS’
- Google Play services beta hints at Android Wear rebrand to ‘Wear OS’
- Here’s the list of Android Wear watches getting updated to Wear OS
- Which Android-branded product will be next to lose the namesake, if any? [Poll]
- Google Home adds location reminders as Now on Tap-like text selection widely comes to Lens
- Google Assistant iOS app now offers native support for iPad
- Google Lens w/ visual search and assistance now rolling out to Google Photos for iOS
- YouTube officially announces a dark theme for Android and iOS
- YouTube testing picture-in-picture on the web for simultaneous watching, browsing
- Google Maps is powering the upcoming wave of real-world, Pokemon Go-like games
