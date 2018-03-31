Alphabet Scoop 003: Pixel 3 chatter, Chromebooks vs. iPad, and Wear OS focuses on battery life

This week, we talk about our homescreens, wearables, and setups, the first Wear OS watch, a slew of ARCore announcements, and all of the week’s most important app updates.
- Nest Diary: Set up, impressions, and review of the Nest Thermostat E
- The first Wear OS watch is Hublot’s luxury Big Bang Referee for the 2018 World Cup
- IKEA and Overstock announce ARCore integration for AR home furnishing on Android
- eBay uses ARCore to help better package products you sell
- Google’s ‘Just a Line’ AR app lets you draw on the world around you w/ ARCore [Video]
- Android Instant Apps will soon be available for games with Google Play Instant
- Google Pay adds transit tickets that appear automatically on your Android phone
- You can now send & request money with Google Assistant on Android, iOS
- You’ll soon be able to do an image search and then buy the product thru Google Express
- Report: Best Buy to stop selling Huawei devices over the coming weeks
- Google reportedly acquiring VR camera company Lytro for its light field technology
- ‘Subscribe with Google’ simplifies sign-ups w/ auto log-ins as $300M News Initiative tackles ‘fake news’
- YouTube music boss details how extra ads will ‘frustrate’ users to paid music service [Update: ‘Prompts’]
- YouTube Live streaming now works on the web, coming to Android camera apps including Samsung & LGYouTube testing new full-width search bar UI on Android
- YouTube for web testing new ‘miniplayer-bar’ that keeps videos in view as you scroll
- Google’s built-in podcast player updated w/ a homepage, subscriptions, & app icon [Gallery]
