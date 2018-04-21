Alphabet Scoop 006: RCS is now ‘Chat’, Android P nav mess, Google acquiring Nokia Health?

This week, we talk about Google’s RCS rebrand “Chat” and what it means for messaging on Android and iOS, more chatter about the controversy around gesture-based navigation in Android, Google potentially acquiring Nokia Health, and much more.
- Here’s Android P’s new navigation and Recents multitasking UI — and how it works [Gallery]
- ‘Chat’ is the name of Google’s RCS-based iMessage alternative, coming to Android soon
- Google reportedly interested in acquiring Nokia’s Health (formerly Withings) division
- Google creates prototype cancer-detecting AR microscope powered by machine learning
- Opinion: Every time Motorola releases more uninspired phones, I cry inside
- Evidence of new ‘AltOS’ mode suggests Pixelbook might soon be able to run Windows
- Google launches updated DIY kits for AI voice & vision w/ edu focus, available at Target
- Google Play Store 9.7 testing a nearly full-white UI, ‘similar app’ badges [APK Insight]
- Google is merging the system tray and notification menu in Chrome OS
- Motorola announces affordable Moto G6 and E5 lineups w/ 18:9 displays, curved rears, Oreo
- Sprint and Google killing legacy Google Voice integration on June 1st
- Android Things OS powering Google Assistant smart displays nears launch
- Chrome 66 for Android restricts autoplay, adds ‘Home Duplex’ and rounded ‘Modern Design’
- Chrome 66 rolling out on Mac, Windows, Linux w/ media autoplay restrictions, password export
- Google Maps testing new landmark-based directions, ‘turn right after Burger King
