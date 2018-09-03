Google Maps tests new ‘Commute’ tab, combines Driving and Transit tabs

After getting a fresh coat of paint earlier this year, it seems that Google isn’t done changing up its Google Maps app for Android. Now, a new “Commute” tab is in testing for some users…

The best gifts for Android users

First spotted by Android Police, Google Maps seems to be testing out replacing the Driving and Transit tabs with a combined Commute tab. This new tab slaps a title bar on the top of the interface for navigating to home or to work and shows recommended routes based on where you’re headed. It’s a simplified interface for sure, but it does seem to bury some handy options.

For example, the ability to switch between driving a car and opting for public transportation is now under a new “commute settings” menu, and that same overflow menu houses the options for sharing your route or location. Personally, I’m still a bigger fan of the current interface versus this new one, but it does seem to be a limited server-side test, interestingly rolling out to the stable version of the app. If you’ve got it on your device, drop a comment below and let us know!

More on Google Maps:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: