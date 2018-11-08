Some Google Pixel 3 users report overheating issues while charging, can shut down device

None of Google’s hardware launches have yet to go off without a hitch. With the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, there have already been a number of issues, and most recently, we’re seeing Pixel 3 overheating reports seemingly caused while charging.

The best gifts for Android users

Since users have been getting their Pixel 3 units in hand, reports have been hitting Reddit, Google’s own Product Forums, Twitter, and even in lengthy YouTube videos describing this overheating problem. Experiences vary, but the general consensus here is that some users are noticing that their phones can get excessively hot during charging, resulting in a total device shut down.

Typically speaking, charging of any kind can cause your phone to run more on the warm side, but these Pixel 3 overheating reports are certainly a cause for concern. Apparently, when the device is both charging (most often while wireless charging) and performing an action of some sort, it can heat up dramatically. In many instances, video calls seem to be the trigger for this to happen, but others report a simple video stream to cause the issue.

What’s concerning here is that it’s not a problem solely with a specific type of charging. Users have noted it on slower third-party chargers, Google’s Pixel Stand, and even on some wired chargers in select cases.

Once the phone hits a certain temperature, it will send a notification to the user to note the excessive heat. If things don’t get better, though, the phone will actually turn off to prevent further heat to avoid damage. When overheating, the device also slows the charging rate dramatically, even to the point where the percentage can go down while using the device on the charger.

Currently, it’s unclear how widespread this issue is. Some affected users report that a replacement device fixes the problem, and I’ve not personally noted excessive heat on any wireless chargers with my Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL units. One member of the 9to5 team has noted “more than warm” temperatures, but without any warning notifications or a device shut down.

Google has yet to chime in on this problem, but we’ve reached out for a comment. It’s unknown if this is solely a hardware issue or if it can be mitigated via a software update. Regardless, if you’re affected at the moment, you may want to contact support for a device exchange.

More on Google Pixel 3:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: