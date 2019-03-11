Hangouts Chat adds option to delete direct message conversation history

After adding typing indicators in direct messages last month, Hangouts Chat now has the ability to delete 1:1 conversation history. This straightforward functionality for Google’s enterprise-focussed messaging solution is already live on Android, and coming to all platforms.

This is the second feature for Hangouts Chat direct messaging in recent weeks. Users can already quickly turn conversation history on/off right in the text field. In this mode, sent messages are deleted after 24 hours.

Of course, the ability to delete your history is more permanent than that solution or the current ability to “Hide,” which just temporarily removes a thread from the main list until users start another conversation with that contact.

Once in a conversation, users can tap on the contact’s name in the top-left corner. Underneath “Hide conversation” is the ability to “Delete conversation,” which Google warns is permanent. However, “other participants can still view this conversation.”

You’ll now be able to delete your conversation history of 1:1 direct messages in Hangouts Chat. These deletions apply to 1:1 conversations between classic Hangouts and Hangouts Chat in both directions. Please note, you’re only deleting your copy of the conversation history. Other users will still be able to see the chat.

Google also notes that “deletions apply to 1:1 conversations between classic Hangouts and Hangouts Chat in both directions.” This feature is live on the latest version of Hangouts Chat for Android, but does not yet appear in the web app.

