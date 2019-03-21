Google Store spring sale takes $100 off Google Home Max, $200 off Pixelbook, more

Spring is officially here and to kick off the new season, Google is offering some discounts on the Google Store. Starting today, several products are on sale including the Google Home Max, Pixelbook, and more.

The best gifts for Android users

Today through March 30th, Google is offering its biggest official discount to date on its most expensive Assistant speaker, the Home Max. Normally priced at $399 the speaker is today on sale for $299. Buyers can still select between the “Chalk” or “Charcoal” colors of the speaker at its lowest price ever on the Google Store. Of course, the speaker has seen other larger discounts from third-party retailers, but this is the biggest one from Google directly.

Notably, other retail outlets such as Best Buy, Target, and B&H Photo Video are also offering the same discounted price tag.

As part of the larger sale, Google is also offering another discount on the Pixelbook. While the $200 discount isn’t the largest we’ve ever seen, it’s still a hefty discount on the still fantastic Chrome OS laptop. For $799, the Pixelbook is actually a solid option, especially considering it now has Linux app support.

The Google Store is also offering products like the Home Mini, Home Hub, and its Smart Light Starter Kit with discounts as a part of this sale. Discounts and time frames are listed below, and keep an eye over at 9to5Toys for more sales every day. There’s also a Pixel 3 discount running now too.

More on Google Store:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: