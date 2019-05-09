Here’s where to watch the Google I/O 2019 keynote if you missed it [Video]

The news cycle this week has been absolutely dominated by Google I/O 2019 news, and we’re still not done covering everything the annual developer conference delivered. If you missed the I/O 2019 keynote on Tuesday, though, here’s where you can rewatch the entire presentation.

The best gifts for Android users

As per usual, Google is hosting the entire I/O 2019 keynote over on YouTube for your vieweing pleasure. The keynote is a mere 1 hour and 43 minutes, even shorter than last year’s presentation.

Still, the entire time was packed full of big announcements. We saw new features and improvements for Google Search, a revamped Google Assistant that’s incredibly fast, a ton of new Android Q details, and much more. Google I/O 2019’s keynote was also the first in years to spend any time focusing on new hardware.

This year’s event brought along the debut of the Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, and Nest Hub Max.

We’ve got a roundup of everything that’s been announced this week, and we’re still working on further coverage as the day goes on too.

More on Google I/O 2019:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: