Google ARCore support has now rolled out to the recently released Sony Xperia 1, the Xiaomi Mi 9, and the Asus Zenfone 6, allowing you to enjoy the fruits of Google’s augmented reality labor.

The list of supported devices was recently updated to include the Sony Xperia 1 and the Xiaomi Mi 9, and XDA Developers says it’s supported on the Zenfone 6 as well despite being absent from the list for the time being.

You can download ARCore now for your Xperia 1 and Xiaomi Mi 9, but expect to wait a little longer to be able to download the app from the Google Play Store on Zenfone 6 units. If you have the flippy camera phone, you can sideload an apk file with no issues.

We saw recently that the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 get support for ARCore, opening up a wealth of AR experiences to both flagship killers. Given the trio of devices recently gaining support, there will be quite a few happy buyers out there now able to invite a tiger into their kitchen in full 3D.

For those unaware, ARCore itself doesn’t actually do a great deal. To enjoy a wealth of augmented reality games, videos and more, you will need to download some other apps. It’s also an integral component in things like Google Maps on Android if you want to try out the AR navigation method — which gives you 3D markers and directions in realtime when you are using the direction method.

It’s also needed for you to enjoy things like the awesome Playground (formerly AR Stickers). With some big tie-ins with Game Freak, you can add Detective Pikachu to your photos and videos, plus a ton more on top. If you haven’t tried any of these out already, you really should — they can provide literally hours of entertainment — especially if you have young children.

