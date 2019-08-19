The first Stadia Connect in June revealed how Google’s upcoming streaming service works and how to be one of the first players. Today’s Stadia Connect is focused on games and comes just ahead of Gamescom 2019.

Starting at 10AM PT (1PM ET, 5PM GMT), Google promises “Game Announcements” at the second Stadia Connect. “Brand-new trailers” and partner behind-the-scenes are expected, with the streaming service launching this November.

Let’s do it again. On 8/19 at 10AM PDT/7PM CEST, #StadiaConnect is back and bigger than ever. This time around, it’s all about the games! From revealing brand-new trailers to going behind-the-scenes with our partners, we can’t wait to show what Stadia has in store for you.

At the first Stadia Connect in June, 30 launch titles were revealed with Destiny 2 leading the pack. The Bungie game will be available for Stadia Pro members and hopefully Google announces what else will be included in the $9.99 per month membership.

Other games were announced at E3 2019, with Ubisoft also detailing that its Uplay+ subscription service is coming to the platform. Other things we’ve learned about Stadia in recent weeks includes: