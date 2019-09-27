Alphabet Scoop 072: Pixelbook Go, even more Pixel 4 leaks, and more

This week we talk about our exclusive details on the Pixelbook Go, lots more Pixel 4 leaks, and more.
Links:
- Exclusive: Google’s next laptop is ‘Pixelbook Go’ w/ 13.3-inch 4K display
- Google Pixelbook vs. Pixelbook Go: Will it be worth the upgrade?
- Pixel 4 XL hands-on details ‘Face unlock,’ back finish, more [Gallery]
- Irish retailer leaks Pixel 4 & 4 XL colors and unreliable prices, Nest Mini
- Comment: You can’t take those Pixel 4 price leaks at face value
- Pixel 4 colors will be Just Black, Clearly White, and… ‘Oh So Orange’
- Another Pixel 4 hands-on looks at next-gen Google Assistant, Ambient EQ, more
- What we still don’t know about the Google Pixel 4
- Exclusive: Here’s a preview of the new live wallpapers coming to the Google Pixel 4
- Pixel Launcher will support a homescreen gesture to access notifications on Pixel 4
- Exclusive: Here’s the new ‘Recorder’ app from the Google Pixel 4 [Video]
- Exclusive: Hands-on with Google’s new theming app from the Pixel 4 [Video]
- Pixel 4 will likely include live wallpapers from all past Pixel phones
- Motion Sense on Google Pixel 4 will work with these 9 media apps at launch
- Google Wallpapers getting Material Theme redesign, dark mode with Pixel 4
- Here’s the list of all 38 countries Pixel 4’s Motion Sense will work in
