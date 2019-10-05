One of the last things about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL that have yet to drop is pricing. With a little over a week away from Made by Google 2019, a Canadian pricing leak suggests a slightly more expensive flagship compared to last year.

Evan Blass this morning tweeted pricing for all Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL configurations in Canada:

Pixel 4 64GB: CAD$1049.95

Pixel 4 128GB: CAD$1199.95

Pixel 4 XL 64GB: CAD$1199.95

Pixel 4 XL 128GB: CAD$1359.95

Google’s 5.7-inch phone with the entry storage tier reportedly starts at CAD$1,049.95 (USD$788). For comparison, the Pixel 3 in Canada is $999 when not discounted. There is a $150 price jump to double storage versus $130 last year.

Meanwhile, the bigger phone is $150 more expensive (versus $130) at CAD$1,199.95 (USD$900) compared to CAD$1,129 for the Pixel 3 XL. Doubling to 128GB again costs $150 in Canada.

The CAD$50 price difference is ultimately not too drastic and could be explained by slight currency rate fluctuations between the US and Canadian dollar over the past year. This Canadian pricing should not be indicative of what the phones will cost in the US or other parts of the world.

Stateside, the Pixel 3 starts at $799 with double the storage costing $100. The larger 2018 flagship begins at $899. On the pure hardware front, there is more RAM, another rear camera lens, and Soli/face unlock sensors this year.

