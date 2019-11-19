9to5Google Daily 342: Stadia is here! Android TV Play Store redesign rolling out and it sure looks great
Hosts
Links
- Google launches Stadia, an ambitious streaming service that could change gaming
- Google Stadia Review Roundup: Impressive tech that you should probably wait for
- Hands-on: Android TV’s new Play Store is a breath of fresh air for the platform
- How to force Android TV’s new Google Play Store redesign on your device
- Microsoft xCloud hands-on: Almost Xbox gaming on the go [Video]
- Bank of America updates Android app to support Pixel 4 face unlock
- Nest Mini Review: Why Google’s latest smart speaker is worth buying
Support:
