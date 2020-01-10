Google Duo 69 brings streamlined settings page on Android

Duo in recent weeks has seen a number of new features from Portrait Mode to emoji reactions. The latest is more minor and involves streamlining and grouping together related Google Duo settings on Android.

With the latest version of Duo, Settings is no longer one long scrolling list. Rather, related preferences have been grouped together starting with “Account.” Previously toward the bottom of the page, Duo now notes your email and phone number up top. Opening the full page lets you “Remove Google Account from Duo,” “Sign out of Duo on this device,” and “Delete Duo account.”

“Call settings” feature Knock Knock, and toggles for Low Light and Data Saving mode. Previously, these were the first two available options. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users will also see the “Smooth video” option here to improve choppy video.

“Notifications” just opens system settings, with “Choose theme” and “Blocks users” rounding everything out.

Google Duo 69.0.288601835 with the streamlined settings should now be widely available via the Play Store.

More about Google Duo:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: