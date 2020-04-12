Pixel 4 down to $499 on Google Store as $300 discount starts four months early

- Apr. 12th 2020 11:08 am PT

0

Google reported “declines in hardware” sales during its Q4 2019 earnings this February. That year-end period includes the busy holiday shopping season and the launch of Made by Google’s flagship phones. In a trend that carries over from last year, the Google Store today discounted the Pixel 4 to $499.

A $300 discount sees the Pixel 4 start at $499 for 64GB, while $599 gets you a 128GB variant of the smaller phone or the entry Pixel 4 XL. Prices max out at $699 for a 4 XL with double the storage.

This deal only applies to the unlocked Pixel 4 lineup, kicking off at midnight and lasting until May 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Other retailers and carriers have offered even lower prices, but this is the biggest deal from the Google Store. Last December, Google did offer similar Pixel 4 pricing as today, but only for Verizon customers.

Pixel 4 $300 discount

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL last year saw a similar discount. Starting in July 2019, Google offered select customers $300 off the Pixel 3 and 3 XL with a special promo code, while the public could claim a $200 discount.

The Pixel 3 was $499+ for all by August, with that discount extended and lasting until the phones sold out last month. It’s unclear if the Pixel 4 will see a similar trajectory, but this pricing could possibly be here to stay into the Pixel 5’s launch.

This discount comes as Google is rumored to launch the Pixel 4a — full specs available here — sooner rather than later, while the OnePlus 8 line is also coming. The next Made by Google phone is rumored to start at $399, with today’s deal possibly tempting some to upgrade.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4
Made by Google

Made by Google
Google Store

About the Author