Google hosting third Stadia Connect livestream on April 28

Similar to Nintendo Direct — and presumably what the entire gaming industry will be doing in the short-term, Google hosts livestream to share the latest details and games for its streaming platform. The third Stadia Connect will be hosted on Tuesday, April 28.

Announced on Friday afternoon, the next livestream will “see a few new games coming to Stadia.” We will “hear from the team,” while the accompanying 15-second teaser shows all existing content. Besides what’s next, Google would do well to reveal launch dates for games that have already been announced.

This Connect comes eight months after the second event in August when Google shared seven titles, including Cyberpunk 2077. The inaugural stream in June revealed pricing and launch details following the unveil at GDC earlier in 2019.

For the most part, Google has relied on blog posts to share features — like the Q1 roadmap and free tier launch, as well as game announcements. It did host a developer day in March that was focused on building for the underlying platform.

The third Stadia Connect is set for 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 28 and will be hosted on YouTube.

It's time for another #StadiaConnect! Tune in this Tuesday 4/28 9AM PT / 6PM CET on YouTube to hear from the team and see a few new games coming to Stadia. pic.twitter.com/Fuao6QvHF3 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 24, 2020

