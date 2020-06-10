Have you installed the Android 11 Beta? [Poll]

Today was the big day for the twice-delayed Android 11 Beta to arrive on Google’s Pixel phones, bringing a year’s worth of improvements. But the question on our minds is: did you install the Android 11 Beta?

All afternoon, our team has been hard at work uncovering and sharing all of the important details of this latest preview release of Android 11. Some highlights include the optional new UI for Android’s media controls, which can now be located in the Quick Settings area, as well as a completely redesigned Power menu with smart home controls.

But while these improvements may seem enticing to Android fans, pre-release software is still something of a hassle to install and you run the risk of your phone being unstable. To help you out, we’ve provided guides for both upgrading your phone to Android 11 Beta 1 and downgrading back to Android 10, should you need it.

Unlike the previous Developer Preview builds of Android 11, Google has made the Android 11 Beta easily accessible to all owners of its Pixel phones, from the Pixel 2 through to the Pixel 4. Owners of other Android phones, including at least the Oppo Find X2, still have a bit of waiting to do before they can install the Android 11 Beta.

That all said, we’re curious how many of our readers have decided to install the Android 11 Beta on their phone(s) so far. If you’ve installed the beta on your phone, let us know what you think of it down in the comments, to help those who are undecided make a decision.

Note: If you’re not seeing the poll, click here to access it directly. Some adblockers also cause polls not to show, so perhaps try whitelisting our domain.

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: