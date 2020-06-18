Google adds meet.new shortcut to quickly start video calls

- Jun. 18th 2020 12:02 pm PT

Last year, Google introduced ‘.new’ links to create blank documents in the web. Following this week’s Gmail integration, Google Meet is now the latest G Suite app to get a similar shortcut to immediately start a call.

Meet.new is identical to tapping the “Start a meeting” button on the meet.google.com homepage or from the Gmail sidebar. It takes users to the “Meeting ready” screen that provides a URL to copy and share. At the left is a video and audio preview, while you can proceed by clicking “Join now” or “Present.”

In the top-right corner, Google notes what account you’re logged in to. Meet.new happens to also support appending a /1 or /2 to start a call from a different Google Account. This is especially useful since Meet is now available to consumers in addition to enterprise G Suite customers.

Meet.new joins the likes of docs.new, sheets.new, slides.new. sites.new, forms.new, and website.new.

