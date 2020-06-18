Google adds meet.new shortcut to quickly start video calls

Last year, Google introduced ‘.new’ links to create blank documents in the web. Following this week’s Gmail integration, Google Meet is now the latest G Suite app to get a similar shortcut to immediately start a call.

Meet.new is identical to tapping the “Start a meeting” button on the meet.google.com homepage or from the Gmail sidebar. It takes users to the “Meeting ready” screen that provides a URL to copy and share. At the left is a video and audio preview, while you can proceed by clicking “Join now” or “Present.”

In the top-right corner, Google notes what account you’re logged in to. Meet.new happens to also support appending a /1 or /2 to start a call from a different Google Account. This is especially useful since Meet is now available to consumers in addition to enterprise G Suite customers.

Meet.new joins the likes of docs.new, sheets.new, slides.new. sites.new, forms.new, and website.new.

