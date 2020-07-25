Hands-on with Android 11’s brand new emoji [Video]

We all love emoji, especially when we get new options to toy with. The full release of Android 11 is bringing with it 117 new emoji, and we’ve gone hands-on for a “proper” closer look.

You may be running the Android 11 Beta and the Gboard 9.6 beta, which is letting some people already get a glimpse of the latest emoji way ahead of time. Alternatively, you might not have had a good look at what is heading out.

If you don’t have the Gboard beta or are not running the Android 11 Beta updates, you can always view the new emoji by copying from Emojipedia and pasting them into a text field. The latest Gboard beta surfaces the 62 new characters, as well as 55 skin tone and gender variants, in the emoji tab.

The entire new collection is designed to play better with dark themes and dark modes that have exploded in popularity over the past 18 months. While we don’t get the classic blob emoji in Android 11, the minor tweaks add plenty of extra character and that Google pizazz that we all know and love.

Android 11 emoji full list

https://youtu.be/-YOH93ronIc

Smileys Smiling face with tear

Disguised face Travel & Places Rock

Wood

Hut

Pickup truck

Roller skate Animals & Nature Black cat

Bison

Mammoth

Beaver

Polar bear

Dodo

Feather

Seal

Beetle

Cockroach

Fly

Worm

Potted plant People & Body Pinched fingers

Anatomical heart

Lungs

Ninja

Person in tuxedo

Person in veil

Woman/man/person feeding baby

Mrs Claus

People hugging Food & Drink Blueberries

Olive

Bell pepper

Flatbread

Tamale

Fondue

Teapot

Bubble tea / Boba tea Flags Transgender symbol

Transgender flag Objects Sandal / Flip-flop

Military helmet

Accordion

Carpentry saw

Screwdriver

Hook

Ladder

Elevator / Lift

Mirror

Window

Plunger

Bucket

Mousetrap

Toothbrush

Headstone

Placard Activities Magic wand

Pinata

Nesting dolls

Sewing needle

Knot

With the inclusion of the extra skin tone options, the total number of emoji options within Android 11 now stands at a whopping 3,304. Considering just how many are sent every second on Twitter alone, we’re sure that the new additions will be well received — and well used!

What is your favorite new Android 11 emoji?

Of the new additions — and the Return of the King — which is your favorite of the keyboard emoji coming in Android 11? Let us know down in the comments section below.

