Hands-on with Android 11’s brand new emoji [Video]

We all love emoji, especially when we get new options to toy with. The full release of Android 11 is bringing with it 117 new emoji, and we’ve gone hands-on for a “proper” closer look.
You may be running the Android 11 Beta and the Gboard 9.6 beta, which is letting some people already get a glimpse of the latest emoji way ahead of time. Alternatively, you might not have had a good look at what is heading out.
If you don’t have the Gboard beta or are not running the Android 11 Beta updates, you can always view the new emoji by copying from Emojipedia and pasting them into a text field. The latest Gboard beta surfaces the 62 new characters, as well as 55 skin tone and gender variants, in the emoji tab.
The entire new collection is designed to play better with dark themes and dark modes that have exploded in popularity over the past 18 months. While we don’t get the classic blob emoji in Android 11, the minor tweaks add plenty of extra character and that Google pizazz that we all know and love.
Android 11 emoji full list
Smileys
- Smiling face with tear
- Disguised face
Travel & Places
- Rock
- Wood
- Hut
- Pickup truck
- Roller skate
Animals & Nature
- Black cat
- Bison
- Mammoth
- Beaver
- Polar bear
- Dodo
- Feather
- Seal
- Beetle
- Cockroach
- Fly
- Worm
- Potted plant
People & Body
- Pinched fingers
- Anatomical heart
- Lungs
- Ninja
- Person in tuxedo
- Person in veil
- Woman/man/person feeding baby
- Mrs Claus
- People hugging
Food & Drink
- Blueberries
- Olive
- Bell pepper
- Flatbread
- Tamale
- Fondue
- Teapot
- Bubble tea / Boba tea
Flags
- Transgender symbol
- Transgender flag
Objects
- Sandal / Flip-flop
- Military helmet
- Accordion
- Carpentry saw
- Screwdriver
- Hook
- Ladder
- Elevator / Lift
- Mirror
- Window
- Plunger
- Bucket
- Mousetrap
- Toothbrush
- Headstone
- Placard
Activities
- Magic wand
- Pinata
- Nesting dolls
- Sewing needle
- Knot
With the inclusion of the extra skin tone options, the total number of emoji options within Android 11 now stands at a whopping 3,304. Considering just how many are sent every second on Twitter alone, we’re sure that the new additions will be well received — and well used!
