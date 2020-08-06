During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked livestream, the South Korean firm talked up even tighter collaborations with Microsoft. This is manifesting itself with Android app control on selected Galaxy devices when using the Microsoft Your Phone app.

Microsoft announced the move while simultaneously teasing that you’ll be able to run multiple Android apps at the same when the Your Phone app gets updated later this year.

Starting today, Android phones supporting Your Phone app’s Phone screen feature will be able to preview the Apps feature. See list of supported devices here. The ability to run multiple apps simultaneously is currently not available and will be introduced later this year.

You’ll need a supported Samsung Galaxy device to be able to start controlling all of the Android apps installed on your device. Of course, while the list is limited to just Galaxy hardware running Android 9.0 or higher, it’s still quite a substantial amount of handsets. You can check out the extensive list below:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy A8s Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A80 Samsung Galaxy A90s

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra





You’ll need to be running the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build to get started. But when installed, you can see a detailed list of all the Android apps directly within the Your Phone app/window. From here you can add frequently used or popular apps to a favorites section for quick access. You can even pin mobile apps to the Windows Taskbar or Start menu.

When launching an app from your Android phone, it will open up in a separate floating window — almost like a new instance of said application. From there you can control said application with your mouse and keyboard as if you were using your device directly.

There are some limitations according to Microsoft though, with some issues with slow input on touch-enabled Windows 10 laptops and PCs.

Some apps might block the ability to cast to other screens and you will see a black screen instead.

Some games and apps might not respond to interactions from your PC mouse or keyboard. You will need to use a touch-enabled PC to interact with them.

Audio from apps will play from your mobile device.

Ability to run multiple apps will rollout out later in the year.

For those of you with a Samsung Galaxy device, you should be able to start controlling your Android apps with the latest Your Phone update from the Google Play Store — along with at least the Windows 10 October 2018 build running on your PC.

