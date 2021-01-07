Google One may soon offer free trials of increased storage

The latest update to Google Photos points to the app offering a free trial to Google One’s increased storage quota.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google One free trials

As it stands today, there are already a handful of ways to get a free trial of Google One, with recent Chromebooks and Pixel phones coming bundled with a subscription. Similarly, Google Maps Local Guides have been sent offers for a free trial.

In any case, a trial of Google One is typically something Google gives out selectively, not broadly. This week, the Google Photos app received an update to version 5.24, and in it we’ve found what looks to be a more generally available free trial offer for Google One.

Google Photos may seem like a weird place for this kind of promotion, but considering the upcoming change that will end its free unlimited “High Quality” photo backup, many people will soon start running up against the free 15GB storage limit.

<string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_g1disclaimer_trial_terms”>By upgrading to Google One plan, you agree to the Google One Terms of Service and the trial Terms and Conditions. Note: The Google Privacy Policy describes how data is handled for this service.</string>

<string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_start_button_with_storage_amount”>Start %s trial</string>

Judging from the text above, the trial of Google One may not always be for the 120GB plan. By that same token, the free trial may be longer for some people than others. Google Photos includes possible texts for the trial, ranging from days to years.

<string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_onboarding_trial_in_days_title_nonfree”>{count, plural, =1{{storage_amount} trial for # day} other{{storage_amount} trial for # days}}</string> <string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_onboarding_trial_in_weeks_title_nonfree”>{count, plural, =1{{storage_amount} trial for # week} other{{storage_amount} trial for # weeks}}</string> <string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_onboarding_trial_in_months_title_nonfree”>{count, plural, =1{{storage_amount} trial for # month} other{{storage_amount} trial for # months}}</string> <string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_onboarding_trial_in_years_title_nonfree”>{count, plural, =1{{storage_amount} trial for # year} other{{storage_amount} trial for # years}}</string>

It remains to be seen whether these free trials will also include the other benefits of Google One like the Android VPN service and cashback on Google Store purchases.

More on Google One:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: