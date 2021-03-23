Nest Detect for Secure alarm systems back in stock on the Google Store

- Mar. 23rd 2021 12:46 am PT

This $49 sensor sticks to doors and windows to sense movement, with several sensors advertised: Motion (54° field of view up to 15 ft), Ambient light, Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Tamper detection switch, Temperature, and Humidity. The tubular Nest Detect measures 3.2-inches tall, while the Open/Close Magnet is .4 inch. 

Tapping the bottom button lets you quietly “open a door while the house is armed without setting off the alarm.” The Nest Secure bundle included two units, but the majority of users need more to properly monitor their homes. For most of last year, it was out of stock on the Google Store leaving customers to buy used units.

Google originally told Nest Alarm owners that more Detect sensors would be available “for sale in mid-December.” That deadline slipped at the end of last year to “early 2021,” which the US Google Store was about to miss.

The Detect joins the $25 Nest Tag, while the Secure is slated to receive critical security updates and software fixes in the future. It’s not clear whether owners can expect new features as Google’s future in this space is with ADT.

