As we spotted at the start of this year, Google is now starting to surface recently captured screenshots directly in the Gboard clipboard for convenient pasting.
Some users on the Gboard beta (via Android Police) — current version 10.5 — are prompted to “Add screenshots to your Gboard clipboard for easier pasting” when they open that pane. They can accept or decline, with a new “Save recent screenshots in clipboard” preference added to Settings > Clipboard. It joins the “Show recently copied text and images in suggestions bar” option from February.
Screenshots appear alongside clips of text in the Gboard clipboard, though images here have been supported for quite some time now by copying. Meanwhile, screen captures will also appear in the suggestions strip when you’re in a supported text field/app. The latter workflow makes a great deal of sense and is highly convenient compared to opening up the system or an app’s custom share menu.
The Gboard clipboard’s support for screenshots is not yet widely available for all beta users.
