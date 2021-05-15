Over the past year, Google has leveraged its large platforms to display useful, pandemic-related information. The latest is a simple encouragement in Google Maps about finding COVID-19 vaccines near you.
In Google Maps for Android, the pill-shaped field at the top of the screen prompts users to “Search COVID-19 vaccines.” This particular message does not yet appear on iOS, while the web makes use of a banner underneath the search box.
It replaces the usually generic “Search here” prompt, and joins other PSAs in the app. The “Explore” tab links to a “COVID-19 info & vaccine locations” page for your area, while a “COVID-19 info” map layer has existed for some time now. Other related features include:
Meanwhile, YouTube is behind an online and TV ad campaign, while Google has released a handful of high profile PSA messages:
