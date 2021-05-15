Google Maps adds ‘Search COVID-19 vaccines’ encouragement

- May. 15th 2021 11:42 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Over the past year, Google has leveraged its large platforms to display useful, pandemic-related information. The latest is a simple encouragement in Google Maps about finding COVID-19 vaccines near you. 

In Google Maps for Android, the pill-shaped field at the top of the screen prompts users to “Search COVID-19 vaccines.” This particular message does not yet appear on iOS, while the web makes use of a banner underneath the search box. 

It replaces the usually generic “Search here” prompt, and joins other PSAs in the app. The “Explore” tab links to a “COVID-19 info & vaccine locations” page for your area, while a “COVID-19 info” map layer has existed for some time now. Other related features include:

Google Maps COVID-19 vaccines

Meanwhile, YouTube is behind an online and TV ad campaign, while Google has released a handful of high profile PSA messages:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps
COVID-19

COVID-19

About the Author