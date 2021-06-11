Google’s Android 12 Beta 2 feedback survey is now available

Android 12 Beta 2 rolled out this week with a ton of changes, and Google is now asking users to participate in a feedback survey.

Like last month’s form, the Beta 2 survey starts by asking users to rate their satisfaction with Android 12 Notification and Quick Settings and the Volume Panel. The latter was slimmed down, while the former now adapts to your wallpaper, among other layout changes. You also have the option to leave other written feedback here.

You’re then asked to “rate your satisfaction with each of the following experiences”: stability, performance, battery, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, and app experience. This should be crucial given the small bugs in Beta 2 and the drop in overall stability.

Google wants to know whether you’d recommend Android 12 Beta 2 to others in its “current state.” It then asks about your “top issue area” and whether you’d report the problem, as well as whether this would cause you to leave the Android Beta Program.

Depending on your top issue area, there’s an accompanying “Deep Dive” section. For example, you can specify whether your stability issues involve app crashes, application not responding (ANR) errors, OS crashes, or reboots.

Stability issues are when you experience a crash or when your device restarts or reboots on its own. When apps do not respond it is also known as Application Not Responding (ANR) error.

Others include:

Operating system performance issues are related to responsiveness and lag. You may notice stuttering, scrolling freeze, or media glitches (i.e., YouTube playback). These issues are commonly described as “My phone feels slow” or “Screen gets stuck scrolling.”

Camera issues are related to taking, editing, and sharing photo and video. Camera latency is best described as slowness in startup, capture, or shot. Camera issues related to a first-party (1P) app (Google product, i.e., Photos, Hangouts, Duo) or third party (3P) app (non-Google app, i.e., Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook) can be reported here.

