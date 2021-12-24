Google’s delightful Blob Opera is ready to be the star of your holiday party

The Blob Opera is a machine learning project that Google has had around for a while, and it was also the undisputed star of this year’s Google I/O conference. Now, Google is updating Blob Opera for the holidays.

Announced on Twitter, Google revealed that the Blob Opera is getting a holiday upgrade with a handful of Christmas songs, a snowing background, and Santa hats for the entire quartet.

Starting this week and probably for a limited time only, the Blob Opera experience has a toggle at the bottom of the page to “Let it Snow.” After hitting that option, you’ll be greeted with the slightly updated design as well as a list of eight different songs. The added tunes include:

Jingle Bells

Silent Night

Joy to the World

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Away in a Manger

O Come All Ye Faithful

The First Noel

Once in Royal David’s City

As of December 24, all of these new songs are live, but it’s unclear how long they’ll stick around. As usual, you’ll be able to use the blobs to create your own versions of these classics.

Jingle Blobs, jingle Blobs

Jingle all the way ~

Oh what fun we have in store —

Blob Opera’s back, hooray! (Hey!) Visit https://t.co/l1lAJni3qG to make your very own festive music, courtesy @GoogleArts. #BlobOpera 🎶 pic.twitter.com/jBSCXd3hhw — Google (@Google) December 23, 2021

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: