New Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ backgrounds mark International Women’s Day

Like last year, the March drop of “Curated Culture” wallpapers for Pixel celebrates International Women’s Day. Their availability coincides with the Feature Drop and Android 12L.

Manjit is an illustrator based in the U.K. whose work revolves around female characters and is inspired by bold colors, everyday feelings, nature and fashion.

These three wallpapers are from illustrator Manjit Thapp (Twitter and Instagram).

BONDS: “Highlighting the beauty of familial bonds that we can lean on, learn from and grow with.”

LIGHT: “This illustration celebrates female friendships and how they can be our light in the dark.”

INNER FIRE: “Nurture your inner fire and watch the magic that can come from self-belief and self-love.”

They join the 39 other wallpapers from the past year marking:

These March Curated Culture additions are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 6 Pro. Other device owners can set the latest Pixel wallpapers from the Curated Culture gallery above.

