Latest Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers mark Black History Month 2022

Similar to last year, February’s drop of “Curated Culture” wallpapers for Pixel phones celebrate Black History Month. Their availability coincides with the February security patch and marks one year of monthly wallpapers from Google.

Join us in celebrating #BHM! This year, we’re featuring the work of @4ur3liad, an illustrator, animator, and muralist who depicts the joy, pride, and empowerment of Afro-descendants.

These three backgrounds are from illustrator/painter/animator Aurélia Durand (Twitter and Instagram).

Music Makes People Feel : “Music invites us to share a moment of joy, movement, and energy.”

: “Music invites us to share a moment of joy, movement, and energy.” Community Matters : “Community elevates voices, brings everyone closer to each other, and makes people’s lives spark.”

: “Community elevates voices, brings everyone closer to each other, and makes people’s lives spark.” Creative Wonders: “Creativity is emerging around us; it’s a fusion of ideas and spontaneity.”

They joins the 36 other wallpapers from the past year marking:

These February Curated Culture additions are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 6 Pro. Other device owners can set the latest Pixel wallpapers from the Curated Culture gallery above.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: