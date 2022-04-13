Google details 2022 US office and data center plans, investments total $9.5 billion

In what has been an annual occurrence for the past several years, Google today detailed its US investment plan for 2022 that covers office and data center expansions, as well as ongoing work towards previously announced new locations.
Sundar Pichai said that Google plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in 2022 for US offices and data centers, which is up from $7 billion last year. This will be joined by at least 12,000 new full-time Google jobs and “thousands more” through local suppliers, partners, and communities. The CEO reiterated that Google believes it’s “more important than ever to invest in our campuses.”
It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work. Yet we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities.
West Region
- California: Work continues on Downtown West in San Jose
- Oregon: New downtown Portland office opened, continued investment at The Dalles data center
- Washington: Investing in Kirkland (construction underway) and Seattle campuses
- Nevada: Storey County data center now operational with plans to expand, investing more in Henderson facility
Midwest Region
- Iowa (Council Bluffs) and Nebraska: Continued data center investments
Central Region
- Colorado: Building out Boulder campus
South Region
- Georgia: New Atlanta office this year, continued investment Douglas County for data center
- Texas: New downtown Austin office under construction, continuing to invest in Midlothian data center
- Tennessee, Virginia, and Oklahoma (Mayes County): Continued data center investments
East Region
- New York: Continued office investment, including Pier 57 site opening this year with public food hall and community spaces
- Massachusetts (Cambridge) and Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh): Campus improvements
