Latest Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers celebrate Earth Day 2022

Similar to last year, the April collection of “Curated Culture” wallpapers for Google Pixel celebrate Earth Day. Their availability coincides with the April security patch, but the actual day comes much later in the month.

Earth day is coming and I teamed up with @googlepixel to create a set of wallpapers celebrating our wonderful land!

This is the first one, where I got inspired by the richness of our planet 🌎

We are surrounded by such beauty, if we pay closer attention we can appreciate it more and take good care of it.

Hope you enjoy them and let them be a reminder to take care of our precious Earth 💚