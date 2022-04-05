Latest Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers celebrate Earth Day 2022

Abner Li

- Apr. 5th 2022 12:02 am PT

Similar to last year, the April collection of “Curated Culture” wallpapers for Google Pixel celebrate Earth Day. Their availability coincides with the April security patch, but the actual day comes much later in the month.

Earth day is coming and I teamed up with @googlepixel to create a set of wallpapers celebrating our wonderful land!

This is the first one, where I got inspired by the richness of our planet 🌎

We are surrounded by such beauty, if we pay closer attention we can appreciate it more and take good care of it.

Hope you enjoy them and let them be a reminder to take care of our precious Earth 💚

These three wallpapers are from illustrator Josefina Schargorodsky (Instagram) ahead of the April 22 occasion.

  • Appreciation of Our Land: “What happens if [we] appreciate the details? We take a new perspective: a humble position.”
  • Mother Nature: “A kind character that nurtures us with the land; a woman that’s the beauty of our planet.”
  • Only One Planet Earth: “We’re surrounded by beauty. If we pay attention, we can appreciate and take care of it.”
Pixel Curated Culture April

They join the 42 other backgrounds marking:

These April Curated Culture additions are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 6 Pro.

