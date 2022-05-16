Google gives I/O 2022 attendees free year of domain registration, opens feedback survey

With I/O 2022 now over, Google is asking virtual attendees for feedback on the developer conference, while also offering them equally virtual swag.

Those that attended the Shoreline Amphitheater got the usual assortment of I/O-branded swag: T-shirt, water bottle, and bag (though it was a tote this year). There was also a pretty slick black baseball cap with this year’s logo — a path in the four Google colors leading to “I/O.”

For everyone else, be sure to check out the “Thanks for attending I/O!” email in your inbox if you registered. It starts with a 10-minute survey:

Thank you so much for your willingness to provide feedback. Each year, we strive to improve the overall experience of I/O and your input helps us improve what we offer during this event.

After basic demographic and job/developer information, Google asks about your I/O 2022 experience. Open-ended questions include:

What did you like about I/O?

What could we improve about I/O?

Please describe how well or poorly you were able to connect with other developers.

At the very end of the email, you’ll see how “all Google I/O attendees can receive a 1-year registration for any standard-priced .dev, .app, or. page domain free of charge.”

To claim this offer, redeem through get.dev/domainsfordevs and use your unique code XXXXXXXXXXXX.

Google Domains is one of the four registrar partner, with I/O 2022 attendees having until June 30, 2022, to redeem this swag. The codes are unique to each attendee/email and can presumably only be used once.

