New Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers mark Indigenous Day 2022

Like the August security patch, this month’s drop of Curated Culture backgrounds did not arrive last week. Instead, Google timed the new Pixel wallpapers with International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2022.
This month’s Pixel wallpapers by artist Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona are rooted in Inuit culture and celebrate #IndigenousDay.
“The day reminds me to pause and appreciate who I am, what I have and what I belong to.”
The Curated Culture collection is now up to 54 wallpapers, following the August additions from Inuit artist Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona (Instagram).
- Helping Hands: “To reclaim, celebrate and continue indigenous culture.” Print by Inuit artist Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona.
- Interconnected: “Our indigenous communities are strong because of their people.”
- Life and water: “Healthy people, communities, wildlife and worlds!”
- Black History Month 2021
- International Women’s Day 2021
- Earth Day
- AAPI Heritage Month
- Pride Month
- International Friendship Day
- International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
- Hispanic Heritage Month,
- World Mental Health Day
- National Native American Heritage Month
- International Day of Persons with Disabilities
- New Year 2022
- Black History Month 2022
- International Women’s Day 2022
- Earth Day 2022
- Pride Month 2022
- FROGS/friendship
These new Indigenous Day wallpapers are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 6a. Other device owners can set the latest Pixel wallpapers from the Curated Culture gallery above.
