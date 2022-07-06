You just have to see the latest Pixel wallpapers ’cause FROGS

- Jul. 6th 2022 5:33 pm PT

The Android 12 July security patch was pretty straightforward this morning, but Google is more than making it up with the Pixel’s trio of new frog-filled Curated Culture wallpapers.

Last year, Google marked International Friendship Day in July, but the 2022 drop has clear summer / “adventure is out there!” vibes. All three have the same description when you tap the info button, but the left frog is “Grinnin,” the center one “Vibin,” and the final specimen is “Smilin.”

“Adventurin’ is great, but it’s just so, so fun when accompanied by your best (froggy) buddies.” – Aubii of Autumnalwood.

These three delightful frogs with a storybook-feel are from artist Aubii on Instagram as the 17th edition of Pixel Curated Culture wallpapers. They join 48 other backgrounds:

Pixel wallpapers frogs
Pixel wallpapers frogs
Pixel wallpapers frogs
  1. Black History Month 2021
  2. International Women’s Day 2021
  3. Earth Day
  4. AAPI Heritage Month
  5. Pride Month
  6. International Friendship Day
  7. International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
  8. Hispanic Heritage Month,
  9. World Mental Health Day
  10. National Native American Heritage Month
  11. International Day of Persons with Disabilities
  12. New year 2022
  13. Black History Month 2022
  14. International Women’s Day 2022
  15. Earth Day 2022
  16. Pride Month 2022

From the Google Weather app on Android to the Nest Hub clock face, the company has a strong affinity for frogs. Canonically, this is presumably not the Froggy — official name — we already know and love, but still pretty great. Meanwhile, my colleague Kyle uncovered some pretty amusing widget placement:

July’s Curated Culture additions are now available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 6 Pro.

