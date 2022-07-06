You just have to see the latest Pixel wallpapers ’cause FROGS

The Android 12 July security patch was pretty straightforward this morning, but Google is more than making it up with the Pixel’s trio of new frog-filled Curated Culture wallpapers.
Last year, Google marked International Friendship Day in July, but the 2022 drop has clear summer / “adventure is out there!” vibes. All three have the same description when you tap the info button, but the left frog is “Grinnin,” the center one “Vibin,” and the final specimen is “Smilin.”
“Adventurin’ is great, but it’s just so, so fun when accompanied by your best (froggy) buddies.” – Aubii of Autumnalwood.
These three delightful frogs with a storybook-feel are from artist Aubii on Instagram as the 17th edition of Pixel Curated Culture wallpapers. They join 48 other backgrounds:
- Black History Month 2021
- International Women’s Day 2021
- Earth Day
- AAPI Heritage Month
- Pride Month
- International Friendship Day
- International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
- Hispanic Heritage Month,
- World Mental Health Day
- National Native American Heritage Month
- International Day of Persons with Disabilities
- New year 2022
- Black History Month 2022
- International Women’s Day 2022
- Earth Day 2022
- Pride Month 2022
From the Google Weather app on Android to the Nest Hub clock face, the company has a strong affinity for frogs. Canonically, this is presumably not the Froggy — official name — we already know and love, but still pretty great. Meanwhile, my colleague Kyle uncovered some pretty amusing widget placement:
July’s Curated Culture additions are now available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 6 Pro.
