 Skip to main content

Motorola Razr+: What do you still want to know?

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 15 2023 - 7:00 am PT
2 Comments
motorola razr plus 2023

The Motorola Razr+ is a foldable flip phone that seems exceptionally promising, and pre-orders are now open. Ahead of our full review, what do you still want to know?

Motorola was technically first on the scene to clamshell foldables, with 2019’s Razr beating Samsung to the punch by several months, and all while reviving an iconic brand. The company doubled down with an improved, 5G-capable version in 2020, but then left the market for a couple of years. That resulted in Samsung being effectively unchallenged, with the Galaxy Z Flip series now the best-selling among flip phones.

But at the very least, Motorola is now back with a strong contender.

The 2023 Motorola Razr+ brings the company’s first flagship-tier foldable. It’s got a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, plenty of storage and memory, a 165Hz display, and more. And, at $999, it does it for the same price as Samsung’s foldable.

Our full review of the Razr+ is coming up soon with the phone set to start shipping on June 23, but in the meantime, I’ve got the chance to answer your burning questions about the foldable right here in our comments section. We’ll answer as many questions as we can to the best of our ability (and within the terms of our embargo).

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.