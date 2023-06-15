Motorola Razr+: What do you still want to know?

The Motorola Razr+ is a foldable flip phone that seems exceptionally promising, and pre-orders are now open. Ahead of our full review, what do you still want to know?

Motorola was technically first on the scene to clamshell foldables, with 2019’s Razr beating Samsung to the punch by several months, and all while reviving an iconic brand. The company doubled down with an improved, 5G-capable version in 2020, but then left the market for a couple of years. That resulted in Samsung being effectively unchallenged, with the Galaxy Z Flip series now the best-selling among flip phones.

But at the very least, Motorola is now back with a strong contender.

The 2023 Motorola Razr+ brings the company’s first flagship-tier foldable. It’s got a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, plenty of storage and memory, a 165Hz display, and more. And, at $999, it does it for the same price as Samsung’s foldable.

Our full review of the Razr+ is coming up soon with the phone set to start shipping on June 23, but in the meantime, I’ve got the chance to answer your burning questions about the foldable right here in our comments section. We’ll answer as many questions as we can to the best of our ability (and within the terms of our embargo).