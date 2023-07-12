Google One VPN switching from broad to more local IP addresses

Google One is updating its VPN to change the default IP address region from broad to local, thus improving location-based experiences.

At the end of July, VPN by Google One will “set your IP location to a local region by default to improve location-based experiences on apps and websites that you visit.”

I’ve found apps that determine location by IP address (like some weather experiences) being off when the Google One (and Fi) VPNs are enabled. I’m occasionally placed in an entirely different state rather than just being a few cities away. Google might be hearing the same complaint to make this update.

Even with this change, Google says it will continue to “prevent your network provider or the websites from knowing your actual IP address or precise location.”

That said, you can keep the previous default and “Use a broader IP address region.” A new setting will appear in the Google One app on Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows. It’s not yet rolled out, and changing will briefly disconnect you. This on/off preference will “use a broader region, like your country instead of your local region.” Google says to do this “for even more privacy.”

The Google One VPN IP address update is rolling out starting July 29, 2023. It’s alerting users via email today.

