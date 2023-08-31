Google is handing out free GeForce Now upgrades to Chromebook owners

If you have a Chromebook, you might also be able to score free access to Nvida’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, as Google is teaming up with the company to offer a freebie.

Available starting today to “all” Chromebook owners via the Chromebook Perks website, a three-month trial to Nvidia GeForce Now will provide access to the platform’s “Priority Tier” for upgraded quality and fewer wait times. GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that attaches to Steam, Epic Games, and other PC storefronts to allow players to stream the games they already own to virtually any device, Chromebooks included.

All Chromebook owners can get three months in the Priority tier, which offers 1080p streaming and reduced wait times, as well as RTX graphics capabilities. But for those who have purchased one of the new “gaming Chromebooks” that Google has been pushing (such as the ones our Kyle Bradshaw and Andrew Romero reviewed last year) that three-month trial is upgraded to GeForce Now Ultimate, which can handle up to 4K streaming with higher framerates up to 120fps.

GeForce Now is generally available for free to everyone, but the free tier has pretty tight time limits and long queues to start playing.

Google explains:

As of today, we’re offering all Chromebook owners three months of a GeForce NOW Priority membership for free to get them started. For those who want to level up their cloud gaming, we’re also offering anyone who purchases any of our Cloud Gaming Chromebooks three free months of GeForce NOW Ultimate, the highest performing tier.

Now, if only Google had a cloud gaming service of its own to offer Chromebook owners…

But anyway, Nvidia today also announced the addition of 13 more games to GeForce Now just a week after Xbox Game Pass started rolling out on the platform. The latest additions are as follows:

