Fitbit Premium discounted 60% for new and returning users

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 18 2024 - 10:13 am PT
3 Comments

Fitbit is offering a notable 60% discount on its Premium subscription until the end of January.

Normally, Fitbit Premium costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually (which is a 33% discount). Fitbit is now discounting Premium by 60% to what should end up being $3.99/month and $31.99/year. Compared to a similar offer last year, the 2024 edition applies to both new and returning members. 

To subscribe, open the Fitbit app and go to the top of the You tab.

This offer is not showing up if you currently have six free months of service after buying a Fitbit tracker or smartwatch. Meanwhile, existing monthly subscribers will hopefully have time to cancel their current plan and sign up before this offer ends on January 31. 

Fitbit Premium today offers a Daily Readiness Score, workout videos and audio sessions as part of Fitbit Coach, Mindfulness sessions, Sleep Score details, Sleep Profile, Stress Management Score details, and Wellness Report.

On the Pixel Watch 2, you also get access to Safety Signal. This provides LTE connectivity if you don’t have a carrier plan. It lets you make/receive calls from emergency contacts, use Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection. 

In our experience, using a Fitbit wearable without Premium offers a pretty full-featured stats experience. However, this 60% discount is a good idea to lock-in service especially if Fitbit raises the price of Premium in the next 12 months.

